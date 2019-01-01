Chelsea duo Abraham & Tomori earn England call-ups as Walker misses out again
Gareth Southgate has included Chelsea duo Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori in his latest England squad, but Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has been omitted once again.
The Three Lions will take in a trip to the Czech Republic on October 11, before negotiating another away clash against Bulgaria three days later, as their Euro 2020 qualifications campaign resumes.
England are currently sitting top of Group A on 12 points, having won all four of their fixtures to date.
Abraham has been handed his first international call up for two years after scoring seven goals in seven Premier League matches at the start of the new season.
The striker's Chelsea teammate Tomori has also made the final cut, having also broken into Frank Lampard's first team at Stamford Bridge in recent weeks.
There is, however, no place for City right-back Walker, who misses out for the second time in the space of two months, despite his impressive displays for Pep Guardiola's side this term.
Elsewhere, Tottenham's Dele Alli and Manchester United midfielder Jese Lingard have also been left out, with both men struggling for form at their respective clubs.
More to follow.