Chelsea complete loan move for Higuain

The Blues announced that the veteran forward will join the club on loan with an option to buy

Chelsea have confirmed that Gonzalo Higuain has joined the club on an initial loan deal with an option to buy this summer.

Higuain joins after spending the first half of the campaign on loan at AC Milan, where he scored eight goals.

The forward now moves to Chelsea as part of a six-month loan deal but with an option to buy for £32.5 million ($42m).

With the timing of the move, the Argentine is eligible to feature against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Thursday.

Higuain, who will take the No. 9 shirt, comes in as as Alvaro Morata prepares for a loan-to-buy move to Atletico Madrid.

"When the opportunity to join Chelsea presented itself I had to take it," Higuain told the club's official website. "It’s a team I’ve always liked that has a lot of history, a wonderful stadium and they play in the Premier League, a league I’ve always wanted to play in.

"I now hope I can give back that trust Chelsea have shown me out on the pitch. I can’t wait to start and I hope to adapt as soon as possible."

Higuain was on loan with AC Milan following a stint with Juventus that began in 2016 after shining under current Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri at Napoli.

Under Sarri, Higuain finished as top scorer in Serie A with 36 goals in 2015-16, breaking the Italian record in the process.

"Gonzalo was our number one target in this transfer window and arrives with a proven record at the highest level," said Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia.

"He has previously worked with Maurizio to great effect and is familiar with how the coach likes to play.

"This was not an easy deal for us to do because of the numerous parties involved, but we are delighted we were able to make it happen and we look forward to seeing the impact Gonzalo will make for us in the second half of the season."

While Higuain's debut could come as soon as Thursday's Carabao Cup clash or Sunday's FA Cup meeting with Sheffield Wednesday, Chelsea are not back in Premier League action until next Wednesday's meeting with Bournemouth.