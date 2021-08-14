'It's a dream' - Chelsea's Chalobah elated after marking Premier League debut with goal

The 22-year-old retained his starting spot after winning the UEFA Super Cup and had more reasons to celebrate as Crystal Palace were dispatched

Chelsea youngster Trevoh Chalobah was on cloud nine after scoring on his Premier League debut as the Blues eased past Crystal Palace.

Saturday's London derby proved a formality for the hosts, who prevailed 3-0 in a one-sided start to the 2021-22 campaign.

It was a memorable occasion for Chalobah, having netted his side's third of the afternoon following earlier strikes from Marcos Alonso and Christian Pulisic.

'I didn't know the ball went in!'

The 22-year-old admitted after the game that his goal came as a shock even to him, after keeping his place in Thomas Tuchel's starting line-up following his appearance in the UEFA Super Cup against Villarreal midweek.

"I couldn't believe it when the ball went in. I didn't know what to do and I dropped to my knees," he told the BBC. "I was over the moon. I didn't know the ball went in until the crowd cheered. It's a surreal moment.

"I would have never dreamed of [scoring on my debut]. Moments like this come and you just have to be patient. From the day I came in my aim was to impress the manager, whether that's in training or anywhere.

"I think I've done that well, I got my opportunity and I've taken it. In this moment, I just wanted to enjoy my debut. As a young boy I've always dreamed to play in these games for my club so I made sure I was ready and enjoyed it. I wasn't too nervous."

Tuchel on Chalobah

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has made a point of giving Chelsea's young academy graduates the chance to shine, and it paid off on Saturday as Chalobah put in an assured performance at the back.

"Fantastic. He gets all the praise and it's well deserved," the manager said of his charge. "Two excellent matches. He played against Arsenal and Tottenham in friendlies, then 120 minutes on Wednesday, then 90 today and scores. It's fantastic these things happen in sports. A perfect day for him.

"We will never stop [playing youngsters]. Chalobah plays alongside Reece James and Mason Mount. This is how it has to be. This is what we love.

"This is what everyone loves about football - a mix of famous players from abroad and quality players from the academy."

