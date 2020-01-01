Chelsea capable of winning the Premier League – Ezeji

The Blues have been the busiest of all English top-flight sides in the summer transfer window

Ex- striker Victor Ezeji believes the Blues can win the Premier League this season following their plethora of signings in the transfer window.

The London side were unable to spend during the last summer window due to a ban by Fifa, which found them guilty of a serious and systemic breach of the rules regarding their dealings with overseas players under the age of 18.

It was, however, lifted this January after winning an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

More teams

Under the direction of coach Frank Lampard, they went ahead to pre-sign winger Hakim Ziyech from Amsterdam and striker Timo Werner from before July.

Next in the transfer window proper were Ben Chilwell, Franco-Senegalese defender Malang Sarr, 's veteran centre-back Thiago Silva and German starlet Kai Havertz, bringing the West London side’s total spending to £200 million, the most of any top-flight team.

Chelsea finished fourth last season, with winning the title, while finished second and third.

The Reds and Citizens have become the established title frontrunners in the recent past, but former international Ezeji thinks Chelsea’s transfer spending will give the duo a run for their money.

“Definitely they [Chelsea] can [win the Premier League],” the two-time Caf winner told Goal.

“They ended fourth last season with the kind of players that they had. If they continue to strengthen their squad, there is no reason why they cannot compete.

“Chelsea have always been in the top four, they are a big team to reckon with in the EPL so if they can strengthen their team a little bit more, then they can go for the title.

Article continues below

“Let’s not forget that in the EPL, once you make a mistake, the next team is there to capitalise on it, that’s how interesting the league is, so I think with the way they [Chelsea] are going, they are really in for business and nobody can take it away from them.

"Chelsea will definitely be league contenders this season, but we will have to wait.”

The six-time league champions begin their campaign with an away trip to and Hove Albion next Monday.