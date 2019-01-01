Chelsea can catch Liverpool in title race & win Champions League, says Wright-Phillips

The former Blues winger insists that the "sky is the limit" for Frank Lampard's side after an encouraging start to the 2019-20 campaign

"can still catch up with " in the Premier League and go all the way in the this season, according to Shaun Wright-Phillips.

Frank Lampard's reign at Stamford Bridge began with a whimper, as his side were only able to pick up two wins from their opening six fixtures.

However, since suffering a 2-1 defeat at home to Liverpool on September 22, Chelsea have recorded nine victories from 11 outings across all competitions, with a whole host of academy stars leading the way after being thrust into the senior fold.

A comfortable 2-0 win over at Stamford Bridge just before the international break saw the Blues rise to third in the top flight, a point clear of reigning champions .

Lampard's men travel to the Etihad Stadium to face Pep Guardiola's side on Saturday afternoon, where they will look to start chipping away at the eight-point lead Liverpool currently hold at the Premier League summit.

Wright-Phillips, who played for the Blues between 2005 and 2008, thinks his old club have a good chance of lifting the title come May if they continue on their current trajectory.

"With the way that Chelsea have started the season, the sky is the limit," the ex- international told Sporting Bet. "I do believe that if they can have a strong festive period, there is no reason that they can’t catch up with Liverpool – it is still a long season ahead.

"Saying that, even if they end up finishing in the top four this season, that would still be exceptional. With the new manager coming in and the transfer ban, that would be more than most people would have expected at the start of the season."

After their latest Premier League outing, Chelsea will switch their focus to a trip to in the Champions League on Wednesday, where a win could be enough to ensure their progress to the last 16.

When asked how far Lampard's side can go in the competition this season, Wright-Phillips responded: "Chelsea have the quality to win the Champions League this season. If they get the luck of the draw, they could be in with an outside chance of progressing far in the competition."

Despite being full of praise for the Blues after their superb recent run, Wright-Phillips feels City will "come out on top" when they meet in Manchester this weekend - fuelled by a desire to bounce back from a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on November 10.

"It will be a tight game on Saturday but City will be too strong for Chelsea and will come out on top," he said. "It’s a difficult one to call, both teams are on fire at the minute.

"Lampard has his team playing brilliant football but this is an absolute must-win game for City after the Liverpool defeat and I think that will fuel them on to victory. Of course, a Chelsea win would be a massive statement for the club, it will show that they can contest with the big boys."