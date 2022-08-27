'Can't do that' - Chelsea boss Tuchel upset by Gallagher's red card challenge against Leicester

Thomas Tuchel was disappointed by Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher's red card in the first half of their win against Leicester on Saturday.

Gallagher was booked 22 minutes into the clash

A second yellow card followed minutes later

Tuchel said it left his team at a disadvantage

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old was shown a first yellow cards just 22 minutes into the Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge. Less than six minutes later, the midfielder made a harsh challenge on Harvey Barnes and was given a second booking and a sending off.

WHAT THEY SAID: "You can't make the [second] challenge if you have a yellow card after 20 or 25 minutes," Tuchel said to BBC Match of the Day. "The challenge was a clear yellow card and gave us a huge disadvantage. There was no reason to make this decision [from Gallagher]."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gallagher is aiming to secure a spot in the Chelsea starting XI this season. He spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace and impressed for Patrick Vieira's side, making 39 appearances overall. Saturday's game was his third in the Premier League this season and his second start for Tuchel's team.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Gallagher will have to sit out of the Blues' next game against Southampton on August 30 as he serves his suspension. Chelsea will then host West Ham at Stamford Bridge next Saturday.