Chelsea and Arsenal target Benrahma stars in Brentford win

The Algerian grabbed a goal and assist in the Championship's first game following a 104-day lay-off

Said Benrahma continued from where he left off before the enforced Covid-19 hiatus with a strike and assist for in their 2-0 win over in the Championship on Saturday.

The English second tier marked its return on Saturday after a 104-day hiatus with fixtures taking place behind closed doors.

Thomas Frank’s men left it till late with goals from Benrahma and Emiliano Marcondes to move the fourth-placed Bees to within a point of third-placed Fulham.

More teams

Benrahma finished from close-range in the 88th minute for his 11th goal of the campaign before returning in injury time to set up Marcondes to seal the win.

The 24-year-old took his goal contributions tally to 20 – 11 goals and nine assists – for the season in 35 matches as he continues to make headlines with his scintillating form.

The Algerian's form has been a key part of the West Londoners' promotion hopes and his form has not gone unnoticed as he continues to be linked with several Premier League clubs, including and .

Article continues below

Apart from the Gunners and Foxes, recent reports suggested that ’s Frank Lampard is also keen to make the former Nice man part of a signing spree that has already seen him sign Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner.

Kamohelo Mokotjo - who recently signed a short term with the Bees - watched from the bench and was an unused substitute.

The South African returned to the matchday squad for the first time since January following an injury.