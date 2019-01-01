Chawinga & Addo eye fifth title with Jiangsu Suning at AFC Women’s Club Championship

The Malawian and Ghanaian stars are aiming to secure another trophy with the Chinese outfit in the Asian club championship

Tabitha Chawinga and Elizabeth Addo are hoping to claim their fifth silverware in 2019 as Jiangsu Suning take on Nippon TV Beleza in the maiden AFC Women’s Club Championship on Tuesday.

Jiangsu are the Chinese Women's champions and will represent in the first-ever continental club competition in scheduled to be staged from November 26-30.

Jiangsu, who won their first Chinese title since 2009 this year, are also featuring along with the champions from , and the Korean hosts.

The Malawian, who scored 35 goals in 27 outings, winning three top scorer prizes in three competitions, including retaining the Chinese top-flight gong as Jiangsu celebrated a quadruple in 2019.

Her colleague Addo of , who joined the Chinese side in April, also scored five goals and provided seven assists in 14 league appearances this season.

The duo, who were nominated for the African Women's Player of the Year 2019, will hope to strengthen their chances for continental accolades, excelling at the inaugural tournament.

Chawinga and Addo will seek to inspire Jiangsu to a winning start against the Japanese champions in the four-club tournament, with the opener to be played at the Yongin Citizens Sports Park.

The reigning Chinese winners will face Australia's Melbourne Victory two days later before taking on South Korea's Incheon Hyundai Steel Red Angels in the round-robin tournament.

The overall winner after three rounds of matches will be crowned the inaugural champions of the Asian women's club competition in the Korean city on November 30.