Chan 2021: Zambia can fulfill their goal by working together – Sikombe

The 27-year-old midfielder explains what the Chipolopolo should do to maintain their perfect start in the competition

Zambia midfielder Collins ‘Malouda’ Sikombe has revealed the secret that will help them progress in the African Nations Championship in .

The Chipolopolo got off to a flying start in the competition after they beat 2-0 in their first match of the campaign at Stade Omnisport de Limbe on Tuesday.

Sikombe, who turns out for Napsa Stars in the Zambian league and was making his debut in the competition, scored one of the goals and created the other against Taifa Stars which helped them to keep second position after Guinea beat Namibia 3-0 to move top.

The 23-year-old midfielder, who was voted the man of the match, has now discussed Zambia's team work.

“I am very happy about today’s game [Tuesday] because it is my first time playing in any Chan tournament,” Sikombe told Zambia FA's social media pages. “I am very happy and thank God for what he has done for me in today’s game.

“This game has motivated me, and we really worked hard as a team. We know why we are here; we just need to keep talking to each other and work together.”

Sikombe has now urged his teammates to stay focused and plan well for their second match of the competition against Guinea which will be played on Saturday.

Against Taifa Stars, Zambia were forced to wait until the second half to grab the goals courtesy of Sikombe and Emmanuel Chabula.

Sikombe stepped up and managed to find the back of the net with the help of the woodwork from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute before they doubled the advantage in the 82nd minute when Sikombe set up Chabula, whose first-time effort caught Tanzania keeper Aishi Manula off guard.

Meanwhile, Guinea became the first team to score more than two goals after they floored Namibia 3-0 with Horoya AC forward Yakhouba Barry earning a brace while the other goal for the Syli National was scored by Morlaye Sylla to give the West Africans complete control of Group D.