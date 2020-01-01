Champions League top scorers 2019-20: Haaland & Lewandowski lead the way

Goal takes a look at the highest-scoring players in the Champions League so far this season

The knockout phase of the 2019-20 is now underway, with the competition providing some mouthwatering ties.

Check out the below as Goal keeps you updated on the individual goal tallies for the highest-scoring Champions League players this season.

Champions League 2019-20 Top Scorers

Teenage wonderkid Erling Haaland has been in fiery form with 10 strikes, scoring eight Champions League goals for before his move to in January.

The 19-year-old netted twice for Dortmund against in his first European outing for the Germans, making him the first player to score for two different clubs in the same Champions League season.

Close behind him is Bayern superstar Robert Lewandowski, also on 10 goals, who continues to defy expectations at 31 years of age.

They are followed by Harry Kane who has six goals to his name, though the striker is still facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

*Correct as of games played on Feb 25, 2020.

Pos Player Club Goals =1 Erling Haaland Salzburg/Borussia Dortmund 10 =1 Robert Lewandowski 10 =3 Dries Mertens 6 =3 Harry Kane Tottenham 6 =5 Kylian Mbappe PSG 5 =5 Raheem Sterling 5 =5 Heung-Min Son Tottenham 5 =5 Memphis Depay 5 =5 Mauro Icardi PSG 5 =5 Lautaro Martinez 5

Who finished top in 2018-19?

Lionel Messi finished top last season for the first time since 2011-12 with 12 goals, beating Cristiano Ronaldo's three-year streak.

The striker, despite his side being knocked out in the semi-finals at the hands of , surpassed the likes of Lewandowski (eight goals), as well as Sergio Aguero, Ronaldo, Marega and Tadic (all on six goals each).