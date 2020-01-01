Champions League: Real Madrid will beat Manchester City comfortably without Hazard - Ambani

The former Tusker striker believes Los Blancos will have the last laugh against the Citizens in first leg of the Round of 16

Former international Boniface Ambani has tipped Zinedine Zidane to guide past in the Round of 16 of the on Wednesday night.

Real Madrid and Manchester City will be hoping to take a step towards the last eight when they lock horns at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid reached the Last 16 stage after finishing second in Group A, five points behind (PSG) while Man City, on the other hand, were comfortable winners of Group B, finishing seven points ahead of second-placed .

More teams

The former FC and AFC striker feels Zidane will carry the day against Pep Guardiola in the battle of the coaches.

“Wow...it is going to be a tough match,” Ambani told Goal when asked on his views for the game.

“A very tough match, Madrid lost in to [ ], and I am sure they cannot afford two straight defeats.

“Man City won their last match in the Premier League against , but they have been quite shaky and also lack consistency. Madrid lost yes, but it was a match they could have won.

“I am very sure Zidane will rally his charges towards a win against City and it will definitely be a win for Real Madrid.”

Against City, Zidane will be without Eden Hazard, who injured his ankle once again and is likely to be sidelined for a couple of months.

Article continues below

Ambani believes even without the former player, Real Madrid will still get a win against City.

“I understand they will miss Hazard, being their best playmaker but I have a strong feeling that Madrid have able players who can just come in and fill the void, they will do it comfortably and you will not see any missing link of Hazard.”

Real Madrid were victorious, the last time they clashed with Man City in a competitive setting, beating the Citizens 1-0 in the 2015-16 Champions League semi-finals.