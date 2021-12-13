A mistake was made during the Champions League last-16 draw that saw Manchester United paired with Villarreal - despite the rules stating that group stage opponents cannot meet in the first knockout phase.

The draw for the round of 16 took place in Nyon on Monday morning, with United, Manchester City, Liverpool and holders Chelsea all learning their fates - only for a re-draw to be announced after two glaring technical mistakes.

The first ceremony didn't run smoothly, as an error saw the Red Devils have to be drawn twice to find out who they will be playing when the competition resumes in February.

What happened?

Villarreal and United competed against each other in the group stage, with the Manchester outfit winning 2-1 at Old Trafford before also recording a 2-0 victory at El Madrigal.

Ralf Rangnick's side qualified for the next round as Group F winners, with Villarreal finishing in second, and under the current Champions League rules, they cannot meet again until at least the quarter-finals.

However, when the numbered balls were initially drawn, United were paired against the Spanish outfit once again, and the process then had to be repeated.

Another error occurred when Atletico Madrid's name was read out as the Red Devils were not included in the pot for their draw, with Bayern Munich confirmed as the Liga champions' opponents without those overseeing the ceremony seeming to realise their mistake.

Atletico subsequently confirmed they had entered into talks with UEFA to seek clarity on the matter, and a short while later it was announced that the draw would be redone.

Who did United eventually get?

United ended up being drawn against French giants Paris Saint-Germain, who qualified after finishing second in Group A behind City.

The heavyweight tie would have seen Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo renew their on-field rivarly, with the former having joined PSG after leaving Barcelona in the summer and the latter returning to Old Trafford from Juventus in a £20 million ($27m) deal in October.

PSG and United last met in the Champions League at the same point in 2018-19, with the Premier League outfit progressing on away goals after a dramatic 3-1 second-leg win at Parc des Princes.

