The Argentine will take on his former mentor Pep Guardiola with his new club after being closely linked to a City move himself

Paris Saint-Germain will take on Manchester City in one of the biggest ties of the Champions League group stage, while holders Chelsea will face Juventus and Barcelona and Bayern Munich will also square off following today's draw in Nyon.

In a draw that threw up a host of blockbuster clashes, Inter's meeting with Real Madrid in Group D also stood out.

Manchester United, meanwhile, will have the opportunity to gain revenge over Villarreal after being paired with their Europa League final vanquishers.

The blockbuster clashes

Having been so closely linked with a move to City prior to choosing PSG, now Messi will lead his new employers against the Premier League champions in Group A.

The Argentine will also enjoy a reunion with former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola, while he might even face off against Cristiano Ronaldo should he join City from Juventus.

For now, though, the Portuguese ace will be Chelsea's problem, as the reigning champions were drawn against Juve in Group H.

The draw so far

Group A: Manchester City, PSG, RB Leipzig

Group B: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Porto

Group C: Sporting, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax

Group D: Inter, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk

Group E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica

Group F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta

Group G: Lille, Sevilla, FC Salzburg

Group H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit

