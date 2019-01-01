Champions League: Club Brugge’s Percy Tau starts against Real Madrid
Backpagepix
Percy Tau will start when Club Brugge face Real Madrid in Tuesday’s Champions League fixture.
The 25-year-old made Philippe Clement’s starting XI after missing his side’s 0-0 opening matchday draw with Turkish outfit, Galatasaray.
In the European competition, the South African last featured in his side’s 2-1 triumph over LASK at Jan Breydelstadion, after replacing Lois Openda in the second half of the qualifying round.
Here they are: Your starting XI for #RMCLU ! 🔥🔵⚫ #UCL pic.twitter.com/bboEHuW9lZ— Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) October 1, 2019
Tau leads a three-man attack that comprises of Nigeria’s Emmanuel Dennis and Senegal’s Emmanuel Dennis.
He will be hoping for his first Champions League group stage goal for the Blue-Black
A point at Santiago Bernabeu will boost their chances of progressing from a tough group which also includes PSG.