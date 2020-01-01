Champions League and Europa League finals postponed because of coronavirus pandemic

The showpiece finals were due to take place in May, but instead become the latest sporting events to be postponed because of the outbreak

UEFA has formally announced the postponements of the and finals because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Women's Champions League final has also been postponed.

The decision was widely expected given the scale of the pandemic, but was formally taken by a working group set up by UEFA in response to the outbreak.

More teams

The group, comprising of representatives of European clubs and leagues, made the decision in a video conference chaired by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

No decision has yet been taken on alternative dates.

"The working group will analyse the options available," read a UEFA statement. "The group has already begun its examination of the calendar. Announcements will be made in due course."

The Champions League final was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday May 30 at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul, .

The Europa League final was meant to take place in the Polish city of Gdansk on Wednesday May 27, while the Women’s Champions League final was scheduled for Saturday May 24 at Viola Park in Vienna, .

UEFA had already taken the decision to postpone this summer’s European Championship by 12 months to give European leagues time to complete their seasons.

League’s across the continent, and indeed around the world, have been shut down in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus.

The Champions League and Europa League were halted at the last 16 stage, with 14 last-16 ties across the two competitions still to be completed.

Article continues below

The Women’s Champions League had reached the quarter-final stage before the competition was postponed, with all eight ties still to be played.

With and suspended indefinitely, and the Premier league, Women’s , and suspended until at least April, there is precious little time to clear the backlog of games in time for the scheduled dates at the end of May.

More to follow.