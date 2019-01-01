Celtic legend compares USMNT star Weah to Anelka after impressive start at Parkhead

Charlie Nicholas has been impressed by the United States forward during his short time in Scotland and believes he will attract interest this summer

Celtic loanee Timothy Weah has been compared to former Arsenal and Real Madrid forward Nicolas Anelka by Charlie Nicholas.

At 18 years of age, the United States international has been forced to look outside of Parc des Princes for regular game time amid fierce competition for places in France.

He is held in high regard by the Ligue 1 champions and was tied to a new contract before being allowed to head for Scotland.

Weah has impressed during his short time at Celtic, netting three goals in seven appearances, and has already been likened to a European Championship-winning frontman of the past who began his career at PSG.

Bhoys legend Nicholas told Sky Sports: "He has looked lively and is quick, especially in that role at PSG. He has enthusiasm and he is trying to make his own reputation in the game, even if he isn't as good as whichever relative played before him, but everyone will start to question that.

"I think he is more of an impact player, he wants to be involved in the play and get behind players. When Celtic have it, they sit rather deep, so that's the type of game that he isn't familiar with. He has been impressive but more impressive coming off the bench and is able to utilise his pace.

"Teams are liable to the counter-attack and he got the second goal against St Johnstone as a result. His celebration told me everything, of happiness and joy, which suggests he really wants to be here.

"He has some good assets there though, especially speed. He is being put in the shop window, but he is getting the experience that PSG are not giving to him. There will be a load of interested clubs that are looking at him.

"He reminds me of when Nicholas Anelka first came into the Arsenal side - the speed and desire to get in with the markers, he reminds me a bit of that. Anelka was a better player but the confidence he will get from Celtic having so much of the ball as well as the support."

Nicholas added on Weah’s future, with it possible that those at Parkhead may look to bring him back for 2019-20: "Celtic's controllers will be the decision-makers on that... If they win the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup, Weah is going to want to come back. We just have to hold fire, let young Timothy go and do the business and what will be will be.

"His price is going up so I don't think they [Celtic] will buy him. [Odsonne] Edouard's value went up, it could have been £3m or £4m and we ended up paying £9m. It can advantage but also a disadvantage. I don't think he can make that jump yet but I think you will find that when you play in front of around 50,000 fans, you have to want to do it and that spurs you on.

"Let's see what happens with Edouard and [Leigh] Griffiths too, because if they were available when Weah came in, he may not have been in the squad. I have enjoyed watching the kid."