Celtic confirm appointment of Postecoglou as new manager

Celtic have appointed Ange Postecoglou as the club's new manager on a 12-month rolling contract.

The 55-year-old joins the Scottish giants from Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos.

He succeeds Neil Lennon as permanent Hoops boss after the Northern Irishman stepped down in February, with John Kennedy taking interim charge for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

What did Postecoglou say?

Speaking about his appointment, Postecoglou told Celtic's website: “The opportunity that has been given to me is one of the greatest honours in football and the responsibility to lead our magnificent football club into the future is one that I will cherish dearly.

“Celtic is one of THE names in world football, of that there is no doubt – a giant of a club, a proper footballing institution and so much more – real history, real substance, real authenticity and real soul. I know Celtic is a true way of life for so many people and I know the demands which come with this position – I am ready to do all I can to meet those demands.

“I will be doing everything I can to get our great club back on top and, at the same time, deliver the kind of football which our fans appreciate. We want to entertain our fans and we want to win, these are the objectives which I always set myself and which I now begin work on."

