Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

Real Madrid are the favourites to secure the points against Celta Vigo in their second La Liga match

Real Madrid began their La Liga title defence with a win against Almeria and will look to pick up three points again on Saturday against Celta Vigo

Largie Ramazani's sixth minute opener shocked the league champions in the season opener but second-half goals from Lucas Vasquez and David Alaba ensured that there were no upsets on the first matchday of La Liga 2022-23 season.

Celta Vigo were held 2-2 by Espanyol in their first game of the season at home with Joselu's injury-time penalty forcing the hosts to settle for a point.

Up next for Carlo Ancelotti's men are the Celta Vigo and GOAL tells you all you need to know about the fixture.

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid date & kick-off time

Game Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Date August 20, 2022 Kick-off 9:00 pm BST / 4 pm ET

How to watch Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid on TV & live stream online

Real Madrid's away fixture against Celta Vigo can be watched on Premier Sports 1 and streamed on Premier Player and Amazon Prime Video.

In the United States, the game can be streamed via ESPN+.

TV channel Online stream Premier Sports 1 Premier Player, Amazon Prime Video N/A ESPN+

Celta Vigo team news

Eduardo Coudet will have a fully fit squad to choose his starting lineup from, with Real Madrid visiting on Saturday evening.

Augusto Solari was substituted at half-time in the club's season opener against Espanyol but he is reported to be back in contention for the second game.

Position Player Goalkeepers Marchesin, Villar Defenders Mallo, Aidoo, Nunez, Galan, Mingueza, Vazquez, Dominguez, Midfielders Beltran, Rodriguez, Solari, Cervi, Perez, Tapia, Baeza, Swedberg, Luca de la Torre, Veiga, Miguel Rodriguez, Forwards Aspas, Paciencia, Fran Lopez

Real Madrid team news

The biggest news from the Real Madrid camp is the departure of Casemiro to Manchester United. Carlo Ancelotti will have to pick a new deep-lying midfielder and new signing Aurelien Tchouameni is likely to get a feel of the starting lineup against Celta Vigo.

Getty Images

Real Madrid have a quite a few injury issues to deal with at the start of the season itself. While Dan Carvajal is set to return, Toni Kroos, Rodrygo and Alvaro Odriozola remain out of contention due to injuries.