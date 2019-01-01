Cedric Omoigui scores in Excel Mouscron’s Belgian Cup defeat to Anderlecht

The Nigerian’s second-half strike was not enough to rescue Les Hurlus from crashing out of the competition against Vincent Kompany’s men

Cedric Omoigui got a goal for Excel Mouscron in Thursday’s 3-2 defeat to in the Belgian Cup.

The 25-year-old replaced ’s Fabrice Olinga on the hour mark and justified his inclusion with his 79th minute strike.

Stipe Perica’s strike gave the hosts an 11th minute lead at Stade Le Canonnier. However, the lead lasted for just nine minutes before Vincent Kompany’s men equalised through Kemar Roofe from Jeremy Doku’s assist.

In the 44th minute, Roofe assisted Doku to put Anderlecht ahead before the half-time break.

Mouscron’s ambition of equalising suffered a massive setback after ’s Edo Kayembe extended the Purple & White’s lead in the 56th minute.

Although Omoigui found the net with 11 minutes left to play, they could not comeback as they bowed out in the Belgian Cup’s seventh round.

Following this triumph, Anderlecht will now square up against in the quarter-final billed for either December 17, 18 or 19, 2019.

The Nigerian who joined the Belgians from Fuenlabrada on a three-year contract will now shift attention to Sunday’s First Division clash with Standard Liege.

Bernd Hollerbach’s side sits in 10th position with 22 points from 17 league outings.