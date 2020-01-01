Cech to make Chelsea comeback against Spurs in Premier League 2

The 38-year-old will play against Tottenham on Monday to mark his first outing since retiring back in 2019

Veteran goalkeeper Petr Cech is set to make his return to the football pitch in the Blues' Premier League 2 meeting with .

The former shot-stopper hung up his gloves at the end of the 2018-19 season after four seasons at the Emirates Stadium following his brilliant decade with their London rivals.

Chelsea, however, caused a stir in October by announcing the 38-year-old as one of their registered goalkeepers for Premier League action in 2020-21 .

And he will now don the gloves once more by keeping for the west Londoners' development squad in Monday's match.

Cech is fifth in the Blues' goalkeeping pecking order, meaning that an appearance in the senior team is highly unlikely.

But he remains in training, having rejoined Chelsea as a technical and performance adviser under former team-mate and current manager, Frank Lampard.

“It’s true that it would have been a professional error to do this if I wasn’t at Premier League level, but that’s not the way we work here," the Chelsea legend told Telefoot of his surprise return to the senior team in November.

"I know I’m 100 per cent ready to help if needs be. I’m fit, and with the two months of training, I’ve seen I have the same quality.

“Furthermore, I rested for a year without playing football. It really gave me energy, my body recovered after playing 20 years as a professional. If the circumstances put me on the pitch, I’m ready."

Lampard had also left the door open for his long-time colleague, praising his physical condition despite his advancing years .

"Petr has been training with the goalkeepers for a little while now. He has been training a lot of days with them which is valuable for experience [of the other goalkeepers] and that he is passing on that quality to them," the manager explained to reporters following Tuesday's 0-0 draw with at Stamford Bridge.

"We had that space in the squad and we know this year, it looks like no other because of Covid and isolation so it was a very easy one. Pete still does his day job and he is there if we need him.

“He is fit, very fit. He is still relatively young. He finished playing when he possibly could have carried on. He has taken on his role at Chelsea very well and he has been very helpful to me and we work closely together. He trains fairly regularly and he is fit."