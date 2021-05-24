Ceballos confirms Arsenal exit as midfielder heads back to Real Madrid

The midfielder spent two years on loan with the Gunners but failed to hit the heights expected of him

Dani Ceballos has confirmed his exit from Arsenal following the expiration of his loan spell from Real Madrid.

The midfielder provided flashes of the quality that persuaded Arsenal to bring him to the club from Madrid, but too often his time in north London flattered to deceive.

In two seasons at the club, Ceballos failed to find the target in the Premier League and crafted only five assists. For a player famed for his creativity, it was a poor return.

What has been said?

Prior to departing for his native Spain, Ceballos thanked Arsenal and their fans for supporting him through a "complicated" year.

“Thanks Arsenal and thanks to all Gunners for welcoming me with so much love from the very first day I wore this jersey, for letting me experience the feeling of being a Gunner and allowing me to be a part of your family all this time,” Ceballos wrote on Instagram.

"A complicated year - for many reasons - has come to its end. Especially for having missed the chance of living home matches in the Emirates with our supporters. Still, I assure you that I will never forget your warmth and support in every moment.

"I am sure that Arsenal, being a historic and great team, will soon be back on top, winning championships and being a reference as it is and always has been. This club, and especially its supporters, deserve it, and I am confident that they will achieve it.

“Thanks to all those people who are part of the team: coaches, kit men, medical staff, communications and marketing team, employees, managers and especially the supporters.

“I want you to know that I have always worked very hard and tried my very best for this crest and this jersey.

“I wish you all the best and the success that I'm sure will come.”

What next for Ceballos?

The 24-year-old will now head back to his parent club, but his future is far from clear.

He has two years remaining on the six-year agreement he penned in 2017, but after spending two seasons away from the Santiago Bernabeu on loan he has done little to increase his stock.

Madrid may be in for a summer of change, with head coach Zinedine Zidane set to leave the club at the end of the season.

That may hand an opportunity to Ceballos, but the club are keen to free up funds for a squad overhaul and they may view it as an opportune time to move the midfielder on.

