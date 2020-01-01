Cavani admits to Juventus & Inter snubs as Man Utd striker remains loyal to Napoli

The Uruguayan striker linked up with the Red Devils over the summer, with opportunities to return to Italy having been knocked back

Edinson Cavani has admitted to snubbing approaches from and in the past, with the current star remaining loyal to .

The Uruguayan has represented two Italian sides in the past, with Palermo bringing him to Europe from Danubio in 2007.

Over 100 appearances were taken in during his time in Sicily, but it was at Napoli that his stock really started to soar.

Cavani hit 104 goals in Naples through just 138 appearances, with those efforts earning him another high-profile switch to in 2013.

He would go on to become PSG’s all-time leading scorer during his time in France, with another healthy haul of 200 goals recorded.

Things did not always run smoothly for Cavani at Parc des Princes, as he found himself shunted into a wide role during Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s spell in , and exit talk was sparked at times.

He also dropped into the free agency pool when reaching the end of his contract at PSG, with leading sides from across European casting admiring glances in his direction.

United ultimately won the race for his signature, with the 33-year-old revealing that he had previously knocked back advances from Juve and Inter as he could not see himself representing another team in .

Cavani told MondoNapoli: “I will always be grateful to them [Napoli fans]. It is for this reason that I said no to many Italian clubs including Juventus, who called me often, and also Inter.

“I couldn't make such a gesture to the Neapolitans. If I think of Naples I think of joy, because I know that I have done so much for them and they continue to pay homage to me with all this.”

That respect has been reciprocated by Napoli supporters, with a mural dedicated to Cavani now on show in the Cumana Mostra-Stadio Maradona railway station.

“Yes, I've seen it and I'm very excited,” Cavani added on being immortalised in Naples.

“It is yet another demonstration of affection from Naples that I will never forget.

“I saw that photo and it is beautiful. The emotion doubled seeing my children admire that mural. It cannot be explained.”

Cavani’s focus is currently locked on events at Old Trafford, with the South American hoping to figure prominently for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in a derby date with on Saturday.