'Cats Lives Matter' banner flown over Anfield as Kurt Zouma plays for West Ham against Liverpool

Kurt Zouma's recent cat-related scandal was relived on Saturday as a banner poked fun at the West Ham United defender from the skies above Anfield.

Zouma has become a regular target of grief from opposing supporters since a video of him kicking a feline came to light.

And the Anfield faithful pulled out all the stops to ensure he would face an uncomfortable evening.

Zouma targeted from the stands and skies

The defender was fined by West Ham and faced widespread condemnation when footage of him abusing the animal appeared.

Opposing fans are apparently determined to make sure he does not forget the misdeed any time soon.

A plane flying above Anfield carried the message 'Cat Lives Matter', a play on the Black Lives Matter anti-violence campaign.

'A cat, a cat, a cat a cat a cat' sing the Kop, at Kurt Zouma.#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) March 5, 2022

Zouma also faced opposition in the stands, with plenty of signs and chants directed his way.

