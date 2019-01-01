Carvajal & Vazquez add to Real Madrid's misery as they join Vinicius on the sidelines

The problems continue to stack up for the out-of-sorts Blancos, with a Champions League exit followed by two frustrating updates on senior stars

duo Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez are set for spells on the sidelines due to respective thigh and hamstring injuries, the club has confirmed.

Carvajal has sustained a grade two tear to his right thigh and, according to reports in , will be out of action for at least a month.

The right-back played the full 90 minutes as Madrid suffered a shock 4-1 loss to Ajax on Tuesday and consequently crashed out of the at the last-16 stage.

Vazquez hobbled off before the half-hour at the Santiago Bernabeu and Madrid, who return to action against on Sunday, announced he suffered a grade one strain to his left hamstring.

It is therefore unlikely either player will be fit to feature for Spain when they begin their qualifying campaign with matches against Norway and Malta this month.

Madrid sit 12 points adrift of leaders following a 1-0 loss at home to Ernesto Valverde's men last weekend.

Carvajal and Vazquez join Vinicius Junior in the treatment room after it was confirmed on Wednesday the Brazilian had torn calf ligaments in his right leg, ruling him out until the final stages of the season.

There is now little left for Madrid to play for in what has been a forgetable season.

Elimation from Europe has come on the back of costly Clasico defeats to arch-rivals Barcelona in La Liga and competition.

Before seeing it confirmed that he is set for a stint on the treatment table, Carvajal had told Movistar Plus when summing up the Blancos' campaign : "In one week, we've lost everything. Our opponent was better than us and deserved to progress.

"We've had a s****y season. I don't see this as the end of a cycle. We have a young team, but the margin for improvement is enormous; we have to face that and not shy away."