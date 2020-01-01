Care packages for NHS heroes - How Robson-Kanu is following Rashford and Sterling's 'phenomenal' example

Inspired by the England duo's efforts to change society, the West Brom striker is doing what he can to help the UK's doctors and nurses fight Covid-19

Hal Robson-Kanu is someone who very much believes that if you're not part of the solution, you're part of the problem.

During the darkest days of the lockdown prompted by the devastating effects of the coronavirus, the striker felt compelled to do something, whatever he could, to help the nurses and doctors putting their own health at risk to save lives.

Inspired by the likes of Marcus Rashford, who successfully lobbied the government to guarantee meals for 1.3 million schoolchildren over the summer, and Raheem Sterling, a major figure in the fight for equality championed by the Black Lives Matter movement, Robson-Kanu decided to try make a difference himself.

"I had two career-threatening injuries as a teenager," he explains in an exclusive interview with Goal. "I was out for two years. I had severe swelling and pain in my joints and knee.

"So, we began looking at other ways to help my recovery and my own well-being. My father began looking into different ingredients. We did research around what might work and we kept building on that. We found that a blend of natural ingredients as the best road to go down."

Robson-Kanu eventually decided to set up a health shots business called Turmeric Co., which has been offering mentally and physically drained National Health Service (NHS) workers a "care package" at half the usual price.

To date, his company have sold 1.5 million units.

"As footballers, I think we mostly want to do anything we can with whatever opportunities we have," Robson-Kanu says. "However, some people don’t have the connections required to make something happen, while sometimes it isn’t always easy to know who to help.

"So, it is great to see people like Rashford and Sterling finding ways to support and help the nation. They have set an example that has been phenomenal.

"Yes, our job is to perform and entertain on the pitch first and foremost, but if we can support in other ways, then it is only a positive.

"I think when you are training and playing games, you have to be fully focused on your profession.

"In terms of downtime, I know a lot of my team-mates play FIFA until the early hours or play 18 rounds of golf, which is good, as it can help you unwind from a very mentally demanding sport.

"However, I just chose to work with our team at Turmeric Co. and build something that I am passionate about.

"With Covid-19, the NHS front-line workers have been working extremely hard. So, we're doing what we can by sending care packages to different locations throughout the UK, in London, Bournemouth and Cumbria.

"We just wanted to show our appreciation for the work they've been doing around the country."

With English football now back in full swing after the four-month suspension of play, Robson-Kanu is now also trying to play his part in West Brom securing a return to the Premier League.

In their first game back, the Baggies drew 0-0 at home to to edge back above at the top of the Championship table on goal difference.

"I just want us to finish the season strongly," Robson-Kanu admits. "We want to do what we set out to do: get back into the Premier League. So, we have be fully focused on that.

"We put ourselves in a position to achieve promotion. The majority of players in our squad have proven themselves before, either in the Premier League or internationally.

"But everyone knows that the Championship is a very competitive league because the prize is a Premier League place."

Rather than spearheading West Brom's promotion push right now, Robson-Kanu had instead expected to be leading the attack at .

However, the tournament was postponed until next summer because of the complications caused by the pandemic.

Robson-Kanu, of course, was one of the stars of Wales' remarkable run to the semis of the last European Championship, in in 2016, the undoubted highlight of which was his Puskas Award-nominated goal in the shock quarter-final win over .

He will be 32 by the time the next edition rolls around but Robson-Kanu is optimistic that he, star player Gareth Bale and manager Ryan Giggs can do something equally special.

"Bale is still 100 per cent a world-class player," he adds. "He has been a bit unfortunate at but at the same time when you look at the most decorated players of players at the club, he is up there because of all the medals he's won and the things he's achieved.

"I enjoy playing alongside him and we have a good connection on and off the pitch. Whether or not he gets the credit he deserves, he can remain proud of what he's already done.

"Giggs was a top, top player himself throughout his career and in management he has achieved something special by qualifying for the European Championship.

"Looking back, I think that goal against Belgium was a special moment for the nation. I think that's what you play football for and what you work for. It is part of being a professional."

Robson-Kanu, Rashford and Sterling are showing, though, that it's not the only thing that footballers are interested in.