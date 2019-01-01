Cardiff City captain Bamba sends message of support to Emiliano Sala’s family

The Argentine attacker has not been found since the disappearance of the plane carrying him from France to England

Cardiff City captain Sol Bamba has sent a message of support to Emiliano Sala’s family.

The 28-year-old striker, along with pilot David Ibbotson, has not been found since he departed Nantes for the Welsh capital after completing a club-record move from the Canaries last week.

On Tuesday night, the Bluebirds played their first game since the disappearance of the Argentine striker, losing 2-1 to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Although disappointed with the defeat, the Cote d'Ivoire international is more concerned with the missing Sala and has sent a message of comfort to his family.

“Bad result yesterday but the essential was elsewhere,” Bamba posted on Instagram.

“All our thoughts to Emiliano and his family in these difficult times.”

On Wednesday, it was reported that seat cushions from a missing plane believed to be carrying Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala were found washed up on a beach in France on Monday.

Bamba has featured in all Cardiff league games this season helping them to keep six clean sheets and scoring twice.

The defeat against Arsenal has seen them drop to the relegation zone and they will be hoping for a positive result against Southampton on Saturday.