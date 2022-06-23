Carabao Cup 2022-23: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round
The Carabao Cup returns for its 63rd season in 2022-23 as 92 teams from the English football pyramid battle it out for silverware.
Liverpool are defending champions and will have designs on retaining the trophy, but they will face plenty of competition too. Clubs from the Premier League down to League One take part in the competition, which begins in August and concludes in February.
GOAL has all the details about the 2022-23 edition, including draw information, fixtures, dates, results and more.
Carabao Cup first round draw
The first round of the Carabao Cup is divided into two sections: north and south.
Twenty-two teams from Championship are joined by 24 teams from League One and 24 teams from League Two. Games will be played on the week commencing August 8.
The draw was conducted by Clinton Morrison and Michael Dawson.
North section
Date
Fixture
TBC
Blackburn Rovers vs Hartlepool
TBC
Harrogate vs Stockport
TBC
Bolton vs Salford
TBC
Morecambe vs Stoke
TBC
Blackpool vs Barrow
TBC
West Brom vs Sheffield Utd
TBC
Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland
TBC
Grimsby vs Crewe
TBC
Mansfield vs Derby
TBC
Accrington Stanley vs Tranmere
TBC
Middlesbrough vs Barnsley
TBC
Bradford vs Hull
TBC
Rochdale vs Burton
TBC
Doncaster vs Lincoln
TBC
Shrewsbury vs Carlisle United
TBC
Huddersfield vs Preston
TBC
Port Vale vs Rotherham
TBC
Fleetwood Town vs Wigan
South section
Date
Fixture
TBC
Norwich vs Birmingham
TBC
Coventry vs Bristol City
TBC
Northampton vs Wycombe
TBC
Cardiff vs Portsmouth
TBC
Charlton vs QPR
TBC
Crawley vs Bristol Rovers
TBC
Walsall vs Swindon
TBC
Ipswich vs Colchester
TBC
Luton vs Newport
TBC
Reading vs Stevenage
TBC
Plymouth vs Peterborough
TBC
Wimbledon vs Gillingham
TBC
Cheltenham vs Exeter
TBC
MK Dons vs Sutton United
TBC
Forest Green Rovers vs Leyton Orient
TBC
Cambridge United vs Millwall
TBC
Oxford United vs Swansea City
Carabao Cup TV channel & live stream
Sky Sports has the rights to broadcast Carabao Cup games in the UK. Matches are usually shown on Sky Sports Football and available to stream live online using the Sky Go facility.
In the U.S., Carabao Cup games are broadcast on the ESPN network.
When is the Carabao Cup 2022-23 final?
The 2022-23 Carabao Cup final is scheduled for Sunday February 26, 2023.
It will be held at Wembley Stadium, London, which is the traditional venue for national cup finals in England.
Carabao Cup 2022-23 dates
The 2022-23 Carabao Cup kicks off on the week commencing August 8, 2022 and will conclude on February 26, 2023.
You can see the complete round dates and number of games in the table below.
Round
Games
Date(s)
First round
35
w/c August 8
Second round
25
w/c August 22
Third round
16
w/c November 7
Fourth round
8
w/c December 19
Quarter-finals
4
w/c January 9
Semi-finals
4 (2 legs)
w/c January 23 / 30
Final
1
February 26, 2023
Who won the Carabao Cup last season?
Liverpool won the Carabao Cup in 2021-22. The Reds defeated Chelsea 11-10 on penalties after the game finished 0-0 in regulation and extra time.
Jurgen Klopp's side clinched silverware after Caoimhin Kelleher scored their 11th spot kick and Kepa Arrizabalaga missed Chelsea's 11th penalty.
The victory sealed Liverpool's ninth League Cup trophy, making them the single most successful team in the history of the competition.