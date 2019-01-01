Cameroon's Nyom joins Getafe from West Bromwich Albion

The Cameroon international has completed a permanent move to the Madrid outfit

LaLiga club have confirmed the arrival of Allan Nyom from Championship side West Bromwich Albion.

The club made the announcement on Thursday after Nyom penned a two-year deal with the option of an additional year.

The right-back spent last season on loan at where he contributed a goal and an assist in 23 league appearances.

Getafe becomes the third Spanish club the 31-year-old will be playing for after loan spells with Granada and Leganes.

Nyom will join Togo international Djene Dakonam and 's Amath Ndiaye in Jose Bordalas' squad as they compete in the Uefa next season.