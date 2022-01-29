Cameroon are big Afcon favourites, Gambia have a 20 percent chance – Saintfiet

The Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet has stated they will not be afraid when they come up against “big favourites” Cameroon in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday.

The Scorpions made history in this 33rd edition of the African competition after they qualified for the last eight on their maiden appearance.

Ahead of their showdown with hosts Cameroon, coach Saintfiet has expressed the team’s desire to continue with their journey.

“Cameroon, one of the greatest nations in Africa and even world football, is the big favourite. I give my team a 20 percent chance,” Saintfiet told the media as quoted by CafOnline.

“But we are used to it and since I took office, it has always been the case. We had to fight against stronger teams than us and we managed to get by.

“Against Cameroon, we will not be afraid; we will play to the fullest. It's a bonus match. We visited Limbe, Bafoussam, and now Douala, and we want to continue to Yaounde.”

Saintfiet's sentiments have been echoed by midfielder Ablie Jallow who feels the Indomitable Lions will be under pressure to deliver.

“It will be a tough match, but we are well prepared to go for the win. As in previous games, we will put all the assets on our side to pass,” Jallow said.

“Cameroon will be accompanied by its fans; they are the ones under pressure. We will play our game with the firm intention of going through.”

Meanwhile, Cameroon coach Toni Conceicao has maintained their objective is to win the game against the Scorpions.

“We have managed a positive course, a satisfactory record so far. Against the Gambia, the objective is to win,” said Conceicao.

“We are a playful team that likes to take the game on its own. Against us, there will be a team that defends well and has 5-6 high quality attacking players; everything is possible even if we only consider a victory.”

The Gambia kicked off their campaign in Group F with a 1-0 win against Mauritania, drew 1-1 against Mali before beating Tunisia 1-0 in their final group game.

They then came up against Guinea in the Round of 16 and emerged 1-0 winners courtesy of a goal scored by Musa Barrow and booked their place in the last eight.

The Scorpions will now face the Indomitable Lions at Douala Stadium on Saturday.