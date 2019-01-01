'Cameras sometimes only show one side of the story' - Arsenal stars slam 'bull****' talk of ignoring mascot

Calum Chambers and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang responded after the Gunners were criticised over their treatment of a youngster

​players Calum Chambers and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have responded to criticism over the team's perceived slight of a mascot before Sunday's game at Norwich.

Following the sacking of Unai Emery, interim manager Freddie Ljungberg took charge of the Gunners for the first time in the game at Carrow Road.

Arsenal managed to secure a 2-2 draw thanks to two goals from Aubameyang, but talk surrounding the game wasn't limited to on-field affairs.

The Gunners were roundly criticised after footage spread online of the team walking past a young mascot on their way into the dressing room, with no player acknowledging the boy.

With the critics in full voice, Chambers took to Twitter on Tuesday to present a different side of the story.

"The cameras sometimes only show one side of the story," Chambers said alongside photos of the same boy in the dressing room alongside several Arsenal stars.

"It’s always great to meet our Junior Gunners mascot in the dressing room before every match," the defender continued. "We hope Billy had a great day at Norwich on Sunday and it was a pleasure to meet him."

Seeing the tweet from his team-mate, Aubameyang couldn't help but add his own two cents.

"Thanks Calum," the striker said. "I wanted to sleep but i saw these bull***** then wanted to reply but you quicker than me so i Go back to sleep a Bit."

The Gunners have been criticised on and off the field during a trying campaign so far that has already seen their manager dismissed.

Arsenal are in eighth place in the Premier League table, sitting seven points behind , who occupy the fourth and final position.

With the Gunners having failed to win in the league since early October, Ljungberg has outlined a plan to fix the team's leaky defence, a particularly glaring issue.

“We need to find solutions. If players are not super quick and we say 'you've got to sprint for this or that', that's going to be difficult for that player," Ljungberg said.

"In general terms, we try to put out a structure that everybody knows what to do."

The Gunners are back in action on Thursday when they face in a Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.