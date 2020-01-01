'Camavinga can play for Real Madrid' - French midfielder destined to 'settle in a top club', says Rennes boss

Julien Stephan is resigned to losing a prized asset in the near future, but says he still "has a couple of steps to take" before being ready to leave

Eduardo Camavinga is capable of reaching the very "highest level" with but he should wait at least one more year before "making the jump", according to boss Julien Stephan.

Camavinga spent five years in the Rennes academy before graduating to the senior squad at the age of 15 in 2018, and has since established himself as one of the brightest young prospects in Europe.

The Frenchman has enjoyed a superb breakout season at Roazhon Park in 2019-20, racking up 36 appearances across all competitions while contributing one goal and two assists.

The midfielder is already attracting attention from some of the world's biggest clubs, including Real Madrid, who are reportedly weighing up a summer swoop for the teenager.

Real manager Zinedine Zidane has been tipped to launch a bid for 's Paul Pogba later in the year, but it has been suggested that Camavinga is next on his list of potential targets.

Stephan is reluctant to lose a prized asset, but admitted the 17-year-old has "all the qualities" to play for Madrid when asked to weigh in on his future.

"Yes, he does. In the medium term, I see him in a structure of the highest level with demands of the highest level," the Rennes head coach told AS. "Following his progression, he has the potential and all the qualities required to settle in a top club one day."

Stephan did, however, warn that Camavinga still needs time to develop his all-round game and is still a "couple of steps" from being ready for such a high profile transfer.

"I always give him the advice to stay one more season at Rennes because it is his training club," the 39-year-old added. "After a good season, that quality leap must always be confirmed and it would be easier for him to do it here.

"I think he has one or two stages left before making the jump for a big one. There is a difference between being able to play a high-level season at your training club and being able to play about 60 games per campaign at a giant club every three days. It already makes a big difference, but he has a couple of steps to take to establish himself in a top club."