Cahill confirms club retirement, sets sights on coaching

The Aussie legend is set to hang up the boots after a distinguished career

After a short stint with Indian club Jamshedpur, Tim Cahill has all but played his final professional game of football with his contract set to expire at the end of March.

The 39-year-old striker made his name in with and before embarking on a whirlwind few years that saw him play club football in America, , and .

The Socceroos all-time leading goal scorer, Cahill retired from international football after the 2018 World Cup and confirmed his club career is over when asked if he'll go around for another season.

"No, I’m an old man now in football years," Cahill told Optus Sport's Premier League Today.

"I’d love to keep playing, you know 39, had a great stint for six months in .

"But I’m interested in TV, going to start my A-Licence and spend quality time with my family and chill out for a bit.

"It was amazing to play in four big continents. I had a great career and I’m really thankful."

Having already obtained his UEFA B Licence, Cahill is keen to pursue a future career in coaching but is in no rush to make the move to the dugout.

"I’m someone that massively respects the game and I’ll take my time to learn more," he said.

"Coaching is something that’s definitely going to be on the horizon."

Former teammate Phil Neville believes Cahill will shine as a coach and even backed him to be a future Socceroos manager.

"He is passing on his experience and it would not surprise me if he ended up being Australia's manager in a few years' time because he has that much of an effect on their football community," Neville told BBC Sport last year.

Reminiscing about his playing career, Cahill was asked to pick the best XI he's played alongside and included two Australians in a side dominated by Everton players.