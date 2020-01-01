Caf suspends Raja Casablanca player Haddad after confrontation

Interestingly, the Netherlands born player never came off the bench but was caught as the eye of the storm

Caf has “immediately and provisionally” suspended defender Ilias Haddad following a Caf confrontation between the visitors and supporters on Saturday.

The incident is said to have occurred before kickoff before hosts Mazembe went on to win 1-0 but bowed out by a 2-1 aggregate.

Raja proceeded to the semi-finals but that was not before the pre-match skirmishes.

While details of the incident are yet to be released, Caf has already identified Haddad, through video footage, as a transgressor.

"Prior to the start of the match, there was a confrontation between some players of Raja and supporters of close to the tunnel,” said Caf in a statement.

“After watching a video of the incident, the Caf Disciplinary Board has decided as follows;

“To suspend player #15 Iliass Haddad immediately and provisionally until he appears before the Disciplinary Board at the next meeting for an official hearing.”

Haddad will now have to appear before the Caf Disciplinary Board.