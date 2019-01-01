Caf Confederation Cup review: Nkana edge Al Hilal in Kitwe

Nkana came from behind to beat visiting Sudanese giants Al Hilal 2-1 in a Group C match in Kitwe

Walter Bwalya struck Nkana’s winning goal against Al Hilal, who almost stole victory at the Nkana Stadium, but the Zambians stretched their unbeaten home run in Caf inter-club competitions to an astonishing 57 matches.

It was recovery for Nkana, who lost their Group C opener to Zambian rivals Zesco United.

The day almost belonged to Al Hilal, who took the lead seven minutes into the match through Waleed Bakhet Hamid.

Interestingly, Hamid scored off an assist from former Nkana striker Idris Mbombo, who was a constant threat to his former paymasters.

But Freddy Tshimenga replied for the hosts in the 14th minute to ensure that the score was 1-1 at half-time.

Both sides were stern in their defending after the restart with Nkana goalkeeper Kelvin Malunga saving a barrage of attacks from Al Hilal, while his Ugandan opposite number Jamal Salim also kept the visitors in contest .

But it was Nkana captain Bwalya, who had the final say 15 minutes from time with the winner after being set up by his namesake Simon Bwalya.

The result saw Al Hilal losing their first match in the group stage after beating Asante Kotoko 1-0 in their last game.