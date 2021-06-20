Caf Confederation Cup: Kabylie hurt Coton Sport again as Pyramids hold Raja Casablanca

Kabylie grabbed a crucial away win in Cameroon and the other fixture ended in a goalless draw in Morocco

JS Kabylie secured a 2-1 comeback victory over Coton Sport in the first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup semi-final while Pyramids held Raja Casablanca to a goalless draw in the second fixture.

Sunday's result in Cameroon was the third time the Algerian outfit defeated the Cottoners this season having previously grabbed back-to-back wins against the same opponent in the group stage.

Coton Sport started Sunday's encounter on the front foot and they they opened the scoring at the Stade Omnisport Roumde Adjia in the 29th minute.

Lambert Gueme Araina grabbed the opener following an assist Sibiri Sanou, however, the lead did not last long as both teams went into the break on level terms.

Ahmed Kerroum inspired the Algerian visitors' comeback with his equaliser in the stoppage-time.

After the restart, JS Kabylie continued their dominance and finally turned the game around after Pierre Etame put the ball into the back of his own net.

The defeat left the Cameroon outfit with an uphill challenge because they must cancel the away goal deficit to advance to the final stage.

In Morocco, Pyramids and Raja Casablanca found it difficult to break the deadlock at the 30 June Air Defence Stadium.

Earlier this year, both teams faced off in the group stage with Raja cruising to back-to-back wins which helped them to the top of Group D while the Egyptian side finished second in the table.

Following the stalemate in Cairo, Raja Casablanca and Pyramids will battle each other again next Sunday for the semi-final second leg at the Stade Mohamed V.

In the other fixture, Coton Sport will travel to the 1 November 1954 Stadium to take on JS Kabylie on June 27.

The winners from the two games will battle it out to succeed defending champions RS Berkane at the Stade de l'Amitie on July 10.