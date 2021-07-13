Caf Champions League: Kaizer Chiefs must stick to game plan vs Al Ahly – Billiat

The 30-year-old warns Amakhosi teammates to stick to their game plan when they face the Red Devils in the final on Saturday

Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat has warned his teammates they can forget about beating Al Ahly in the final of the Caf Champions League if they don't stick to their game plan during the match.

The Soweto giants from South Africa will feature in their first-ever final in the competition when they take on the Red Devils from Egypt at Stade Mohamed V in Morocco on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Billiat has cautioned his teammates to stay focused and not give the game away by being in the right place and sticking with their game plan until the final whistle.

What has been said?

“We can only give it away if we don’t apply certain things that can make a difference in the game, which is being in the right space. Managing the space as well and make sure we stick to the game plan,” Billiat told Chiefs Media as quoted by Idiskitimes.

“The coach is showing us the training and we believe the plan is going to be giving us the greatest result.

“We need to not forget what the coaches always say, that it is not going to be easy. It’s a good side we’re facing in the far right now.”

Billiat has also sent a message to the club's fans, promising them they are only 90 minutes away from glory.

Billiat message to Chiefs fans

“I just want to say to the supporters, you have been nothing but the best to us throughout difficult times, and we love you. And we appreciate the belief that we have with the team,” Billiat continued.

“I think we just 90 minutes away from the glory that you deserve. And we thank you for all the support that you have been giving us on all the platforms.

“We miss you, we miss you in the stadium and we can’t wait till the day we’re going to have you back in the stadium, giving us that extra motivation that you always give us any play.”

Chiefs reached the final after eliminating Wydad Casablanca 1-0 on aggregate while Al Ahly booked their place in the second straight final after a 4-0 aggregate win against Tunisia's Esperance.

