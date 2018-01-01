Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup wrap: Zamalek win big, Al Masry stunned at home

The Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup first round first leg matches continued on Saturday with expected results and some shocks

Nkana edged Tanzanian giants Simba 2-1 to carry a slim advantage into the second leg set for next week.

Ronald Kampamba and Kelvin Mubanga were on target for the Zambian side, while John Bocco grabbed Simba’s consolation from the penalty spot in the match played in Kitwe.

All the scorers in this match have been in fine form in the current campaign.

Elsewhere, Algerian side Saoura dispatched Ittihad Tanger of Morocco 2-0 at home while Ivorian giants Asec Mimosas grabbed an important away victory, beating Stade Malien 1-0.

In the Confederation Cup, Zamalek were ruthless, thrashing Ascot of Chad 7-0 in the first leg at home.

Winger Mostafa Fathi and Congolese striker Kabongo Kasongo scored two goals apiece to hand Zamalek a big advantage ahead of their visit to Chad next week.

Mahmoud Kahraba, Tunisian midfielder Ferjani Sassi and substitute Omar El-Saied were also on target for Zamalek.

Having been eliminated by Ethiopia’s Wolaitta Dicha from the same competition last season, Zamalek sounded warning bells that they are in the mood this term.

While Zamalek were having a field day, their Egyptian counterparts Al Masry were singing the blues, going down 2-0 at home against Burkinabe side Salitas FC.

Cedric Badoro and Ismail Karimbary scored in either half to punish Al Masry who fluffed several good scoring chances.

Al-Masry were a shadow of their former selves who reached the semifinals last season and will be facing a huge mountain to climb when they visit Salitas next week.

Tunisian giants Etoile du Sahel recorded a hefty victory, dispatching Stade d’Abidjan 3-0 at home.

Last season’s quarter-finalists RSB Berkane of Morocco also sealed a 3-0 win over Libyan outfit Al Ittihad at home.

It was a bad outing for Zambian side Green Buffaloes who were beaten 4-1 away in Tunisia by Sfaxien.

DR Congolese side Daring Club Motema Pembe were held 1-1 at home by San Pedro and will be facing a mammoth task when they visit the Ivorian side for the return leg next week.