Busquets hails Barca's capture of Lewandowski & addresses MLS transfer rumours

The midfielder says the Polish striker's arrival "means a lot" as the Blaugrana continue to bolster their ranks ahead of the new season

Sergio Busquets has hailed Barcelona's capture of Robert Lewandowski and says the club have done an incredible job in the summer transfer window so far. The Catalan outfit have added the Bayern Munich striker to their ranks along with Raphinha, Franck Kessie, and Andreas Christensen - with more incomings expected in the coming weeks.

The veteran midfielder believes the arrival of world-class forwards will ensure that the Blaugrana are far more clinical in 2022-23 and able to fight for all the top honours.

What did Sergio Busquets say about Robert Lewandowski?

Busquets is confident that Lewandowski will be able to fire straight away and prove his mettle in Spain after a stellar career in Germany.

Article continues below

"For us it means a lot. We are talking about a world-class striker, he scores a lot of goals. He will give us a lot. Let him show here everything he has done in these years," he said at a press conference.

"The truth is that great efforts are being made. Important players have joined to bolster the attack. I am very happy with this effort. Lewandowski, Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele will help us a lot. Also in January, Ferran (Torres) and Auba (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang) also came. Football is goals. We can be solid, but we need goals."

Asked whether Lewandowski is the best signing in La Liga so far this summer, Busquets replied: "It might be for the media level, but hopefully we can say it at the end of the season."

What did Sergio Busquets say about his future and possible MLS move?

Busquets has a year left in his contract with Barcelona. In the summer of 2023, he will be 35 and knows that his days at the very highest level of European football are numbered.

The World Cup winner stopped short of confirming he will leave Camp Nou next summer, but is keeping his options open amid links with a move to America to experience MLS.

"I do not rule out continuing at Barca. Everyone knows that it is my last year at Barca. It is true that I really like MLS and the United States, but it is still very early," said Busquets.

"I am very interested in this competition [MLS]. Inter Miami started the season badly, but now it has been improving. Since the time [David] Villa came to play here, I am very interested in this competition and I usually follow it closely."

(C)Getty Images

Is another wage cut on the horizon for Barcelona players?

It is well known that Barcelona have struggled financially over the past years, with a number of key players having had to accept pay cuts amid the club's attempts to balance the books.

However, they have managed to generate funds by selling TV rights and 49.9% of the shares of the Barca Licensing and Merchandising company, which will bring their total revenue for the summer beyond €600m (£509m/$600m) and allow them to register new players for the 2022-23 season.

Busquets insists Barca have not yet indicated that further salary reductions will be necessary.

"There is no problem and the president already knows that we are willing to do anything for the club, but it is not on the table yet," he assured.

Barcelona are currently in the United States for their pre-season tour and will play their first match against Inter Miami, followed by an encounter against arch-rivals Real Madrid.