Burton Albion vs Man City: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Pep Guardiola's side head to the Pirelli Stadium for the first time, while the Brewers will want to avoid another drubbing after a 9-0 first-leg loss

Manchester City face Burton Albion in what could be considered the most redundant second leg in League Cup history.

Carabao Cup holders City won the first leg 9-0 at the Etihad Stadium a fortnight ago and Burton will be hoping to avoid a second mauling at home on Wednesday.

The Brewers need to score double figures if they are to overturn their first-leg defeat, so it is probably safe to say that Pep Guardiola's side have already booked their place in the final as they remain in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple.

Game Burton vs Man City Date Wednesday, January 23 Time 7:45pm GMT / 2:45pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed on ESPN+.

US TV channel Online stream N/A ESPN+

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football and streamed on Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Football Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Burton Albion players Goalkeepers Bywater, Evtimov, Campbell, Collins, Hawkins Defenders Buxton, McFadzean, Turner, McCrory, Wallace, Hutchinson, Brayford Midfielders Quinn, Allen, Sbarra, Fox, Hodge, Fraser, Miller Forwards Akins, Templeton, Harness, Boyce, Cole, Beardsley

Burton come into this game with a clean bill of health and a full squad to choose from.

Possible Burton starting XI: Bywater; McFadzean, Turner, Brayford, McCrory; Miller, Quinn, Fox; Akins, Boyce, Cole

Position Man City players Goalkeepers Ederson, Muric Defenders Stones, Laporte, Otamendi, Kompany, Sandler, Walker, Danilo Midfielders Fernandinho, Gundogan, Delph, Zinchenko, Foden, D. Silva, B. Silva, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Nmecha, Richards, Pozo Forwards Aguero, Jesus, Sterling, Sane, Poveda

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Benjamin Mendy will be in the squad, whereas Vincent Kompany and Claudio Bravo both miss out through injury.

Ian Carlo Poveda, Felix Nmecha, Taylor Richards and Iker Pozo are set to be included in the City squad for the game.

Possible Man City starting XI: Muric; Danilo, Otamendi, Stones, Mendy; Foden, Gundogan, B. Silva, Sane, Jesus, Mahrez

Betting & Match Odds

Man City are incredibly short favourites at a price of 1/7 with bet365. A draw can be backed at 9/1 while the price on Burton winning is 18/1.

Match Preview

Burton Albion's dream of a cup final was well and truly crushed in the first leg as they suffered their biggest defeat since being promoted into the Football League.

City didn't take their foot off the gas throughout the entire 90 minutes in the previous fixture and Guardiola is still insistent that he wants to see improvement from his team once again.

"We start the game with 9-0, so that's an unusual situation, but the approach is to improve every single game," the City boss said.

"The last game (was) not perfect in understanding the way to attack. It was difficult for many reasons. It depends on the way we defend, how we attack more fluently. That's what I want to see tomorrow."

The current holders stand on the edge of history with another win here as it would represent the first time they have reached back-to-back League Cup finals.

If City can win by three goals or more they will break the record for the biggest aggregate win in the competition's history which currently stands at 11 goals.

The second leg is unlikely to affect who progresses in the competition but Burton will hope to give a good account of themselves in front of their own fans to end a cup run which has exceeded all expectations.