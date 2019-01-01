Burnley’s Ashley Barnes edges closer to Sadio Mane’s Premier League goals total
Ashley Barnes continues to light up the Premier League and is closing in on a historic marker set by Liverpool’s Sadio Mane.
After netting a brace in this season’s opener against Southampton, Barnes was on target again on Saturday, scoring against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium.
GOAL! pic.twitter.com/Yilv5ljtvw— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 17, 2019
The 29-year-old forward netted his third goal of the current Premier League season, making him the joint-top scorer in the scoring chart with Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling.
The goal was the 12th netted by the former Brighton and Hove Albion man in 2019, the same amount as Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy.
That leaves Barnes just two goals shy of Mane, who has scored 14 goals in 2019.
12 - Only Sadio Mané (14) and Sergio Agüero (13) have scored more Premier League goals in 2019 than Ashley Barnes (12 - level with Jamie Vardy). Skyrocket.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 17, 2019