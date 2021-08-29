Burnley striker Wood strikes landmark Premier League goal against Leeds

The New Zealand international opened the scoring against his old club and wrote his name into the record books in the process

Burnley striker Chris Wood made Premier League history with his opener in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Leeds United, as the Clarets attacker netted the 30,000th goal in the competition's history.

The New Zealand international opened the scoring against his old club, to put Sean Dyche's side on course for an apparent first league win at home since January.

Though Patrick Bamford's late equaliser ensured that victory was snatched from their grasp, it did not stop Wood from writing his name into the top-flight's record books.

What has been achieved?

With Tottenham having seized a first-half lead against Watford through Son Heung-min, in what was the only goal of their game, the honour of bringing up a new milestone score was up for grabs at Turf Moor.

Having started slow before rallying to get the better of their visitors, Burnley deserved their lead when Wood was on hand to snatch a close-range finish against the club he joined the Clarets from in 2017.

It means that he joins a rare band of players who have the distinction of breaking new numerical boundaries in the Premier League since its inception in 1992.

Who has scored the other milestone goals?

In netting against Leeds, Wood has curiously ensured that the Whites have become only the third side to both score and concede such a significant goal in the Premier League, after Manchester United and Tottenham.

While Sheffield United's Brian Deane has the distinction of netting the first goal in competition history, Eric Cantona brought up the 100th when he scored for Leeds against Tottenham in 1992.

Other milestone finishes include Mike Newell's effort for Blackburn against Nottingham Forest (1,000), Les Ferdinand's score against Fulham while with Tottenham (10,000) and Marc Albrighton's goal when with Aston Villa, versus Arsenal in 2011 (20,000).

One bizarre incident is the matter of the 5,000th goal in competition history, netted in 1996 - but shared between Andy Townsend and Chris Sutton, who scored for both Villa and Rovers against Southampton and Leicester at the exact same time.

