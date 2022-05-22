Burnley relegated from Premier League as Leeds avoid drop to Championship
GOAL
Getty Images
Burnley have been relegated from the Premier League after losing to Newcastle on the final day of the season as Leeds beat Brentford to secure their survival.
The Clarets will join Norwich and Watford as they drop into the Championship after finishing third-bottom of the top flight.
It took until the final day of the season to decide who would go down to the second tier, as Burnley and Leeds were level on points heading into Sunday's matches.
Editors' Picks
- Arteta out or trust the process? Arsenal’s collapse sparks familiar debate
- 'It’s just a football game' - Guardiola tries to keep the ordinary in extraordinary final day
- How Gerrard's Aston Villa can stun Man City to hand Liverpool the title
- 'The job is not done' - AC Milan's epic Serie A title race with Inter set for final-day drama
More to follow...