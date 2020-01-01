Bundesliga fixtures, LIVE, results, table, news and top scorers

Stay up to date with all the latest from this weekend's Bundesliga matches as Bayern and Dortmund continue to battle it out for the title

The was the first of Europe's major leagues to resume after play was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the league having kicked off again on May 16th.

With and ending the 2019-20 season early and the Premier League, and aiming for June restarts, football fans who may not normally watch the German top flight will turn their eyes to the Bundesliga for a taste of live football.

So, if you're keen to tune into the Bundesliga during lockdown to get your football feast, Goal brings you everything you need to know.

Hertha 4-0 Union Berlin LIVE

51. Goal Hertha Berlin! Goalscorer Vedad Ibisevic

52. Goal Hertha Berlin! Goalscorer Dodi Lukebakio

61. Goal Hertha Berlin! Goalscorer Matheus Cunha

77. Goal Hertha Berlin! Goalscorer Dedryck Boyata

Wolfsburg XI: Casteels; Mbabu, Pongracic, Brooks, Roussillon; Steffen, Arnold, Schlager, Mehmedi; Ginczek, Weghorst

BVB XI: Burki; Piszczek, Hummels, Akanji; Hakimi, Dahoud, Delaney, Guerreiro; Hazard, Brandt; Haaland

32. Goal Borussia Dortmund. Goal Raphael Guerreiro.

78. Goal Borussia Dortmund. Goalscorer Achraf Hakimi

82. Red Card Wolfsburg. Red Card Felix Klaus

Gladbach XI: Sommer; Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi, Bensebaini; Strobl, Neuhaus; Hofmann, Embolo, Thuram; Plea

Leverkusen XI: Hradecky; Dragovic, S. Bender, Tapsoba; Weiser, Aranguiz, Demirbay, Sinkgraven; Bellarabi, Havertz, Diaby

7. Goal Bayer Leverkusen. Goalscorer Kai Havertz

52. Goal Borussia Monchengladbach. Gol Marcus Thuram

58. Goal Bayer Leverkusen. Goalscorer Kai Havertz

81. Goal Bayer Leverkusen. Goalscorer Sven Bender

19. Goal Werder Bremen. Goalscorer Leonardo Bittencourt

88. Red card Werder Bremen. Red card Philipp Bargfrede

Paderborn 1-1 LIVE

4. Goal Hoffenheim. Goalscorer Robert Skov

9. Goal Paderborn. Goalscorer Dennis Srbeny

17. Goal Bayern Munich. Goalscorer Leon Goretzka

41. Goal Bayern Munich. Goalscorer Thomas Muller

46. Goal Bayern Munich. Goalscorer Roberto Lewandowski

52. Goal Eintracht Frankfurt. Goalscorer Martin Hinteregger

55. Goal Eintracht Frankfurt. Goalscorer Martin Hinteregger

61. Goal Bayern Munich. Goalscorer Alphonso Davies

74. Goal Bayern Munich. Own Goal Martin Hinteregger

04 vs LIVE

vs LIVE

Koln vs LIVE

Bundesliga fixtures week 27

Kick-off (UTC+8) Match Saturday, 23 May 2020, 02:30 4-0 Union Berlin Saturday, 23 May 2020, 21:30 Wolfsburg 0-2 Borussia Dortmund Saturday, 23 May 2020, 21:30 Borussia Monchengladbach 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen Saturday, 23 May 2020, 21:30 Freiburg 0-1 Werder Bremen Saturday, 23 May 2020, 21:30 Paderborn 1-1 Hoffenheim Sunday, 24 May 2020, 00:30 Bayern Munich 5-2 Eintracht Frankfurt Sunday, 24 May 2020, 19:30 Schalke 04 vs Augsburg Sunday, 24 May 2020, 21:30 Mainz 05 vs RB Leipzig Monday, 25 May 2020, 00:00 Koln vs Fortuna Dusseldorf

Click here for full Bundesliga 2019-20 fixtures

Bundesliga table

Ahead of the restart of the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich held a four-point lead over Borussia Dortmund, with RB Leipzig sitting third - trailing by five points - and Borussia Monchengladbach occupying fourth place six points behind the leaders. Bayer Leverkusen, meanwhile, are not out of the race for the title just yet either in fifth place.

Bayern recorded a routine win over Union Berlin on matchday 26, while BVB saw off regional rivals Schalke 4-0 on their return to competitive action. Leipzig, however, spilled two points as they had to settle for a draw with Freiburg, allowing Gladbach to move into third place.

The reigning champions made it two wins from two games after the restart when they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-2, while BVB saw off Wolfsburg to remain in second. Meanwhile, Leverkusen beat Gladbach 3-1 to leapfrog their rivals in the table.

Position Team Played Points GD 1 Bayern Munich 27 61 +52 2 Borussia Dortmund 27 57 +41 3 Bayer Leverkusen 27 53 +20 4 Borussia Monchengladbach 27 52 +19 5 RB Leipzig 26 51 +36

Click here for full Bundesliga table

Bundesliga results

Results matchday 26 Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Schalke Augsburg 1-2 Wolfsburg Fortuna Dusseldorf 0-0 Paderborn RB Leipzig 1-1 Freiburg Hoffenheim 0-3 Hertha Berlin Eintracht Frankfurt 1-3 Borussia Monchengladbach Cologne 2-2 Mainz Union Berlin 0-2 Bayern Munich Werder Bremen 1-4 Bayer Leverkusen

Click here for full 2019-20 Bundesliga results

Bundesliga news

Click here for more Bundesliga news

Bundesliga 2019-20 top scorers

Position Name Club Goals 1 Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 27 2 Timo Werner RB Leipzig 21 3 Jadon Sancho Borussia Dortmund 14 4 Robin Quaison Mainz 05 12 5 Serge Gnabry Bayern Munich 11

Click here for full list

