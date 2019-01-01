Bulgarian football chief resigns after England racism scandal

Borislav Mihailov has resigned from his role as Bulgarian Football Union president in the wake of his scandal that has engulfed the national team following their 6-0 defeat to .

Play had to be stopped twice in the first half owing to racist chants coming from the home terraces during the qualifier.

A statement released by the FA read: "Today the Bulgarian FA president Borislav Mihaylov has resigned from his position – his letter of resignation will be presented to the members of the FA’s Executive Committee at this Friday’s meeting.

"After many years spent in the post and with his many contacts at a high international level, Mr. Mihailov expresses his firm readiness to continue helping in the development of Bulgarian football in every possible way."

More to follow...