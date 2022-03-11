Bruno Guimaraes has suggested that Arsenal were never a realistic option for him during the January transfer window, with a man looking to make a positive impression at Newcastle claiming that no offer from the Gunners was tabled.

A switch to Emirates Stadium was speculated on for the Brazilian midfielder prior to a £33 million ($44m) deal taking him from Lyon to St James’ Park.

The 24-year-old is quickly endearing himself to those on Tyneside, with the South American eager to point out that he was always going to be favouring a move to the North East over one to north London.

Guimaraes has told Sky Sports of the rumours he generated before linking up with the ambitious Magpies: “I did speak to some other clubs. But the only concrete offer came in from Newcastle and I really wanted to come here.

“I've always wanted to play in the Premier League and on top of that it was the start of a new sporting project for the club.”

Guimaraes registered his first goal for Newcastle when turning home a spectacular back-heeled effort in a 2-1 win away at Southampton that has pulled Eddie Howe’s side 10 points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

Bruno Guimaraes scores his first goal for Newcastle with a volleyed backheel 🤯 pic.twitter.com/qSx4EnZzfp — GOAL (@goal) March 10, 2022

Sights are now being set much higher than a basement battle, with wealthy owners at Newcastle looking to compete for top-four finishes in the not too distant future.

Guimaraes shares that vision, having previously graced an elite continental stage while in France, and believes he can help the Magpies to soar once fully adjusted to the demands of new surroundings.

He added: “If a club has a project and wants to aspire to the maximum, then it's going to involve winning the Champions League.

“It's the biggest club competition in the world and obviously we're keen on winning the Premier League as well.

“The Premier League is fast and intense. Its physicality is similar to France but the Premier League is definitely faster but the best way to learn is by practising so when I play, I'll be able to learn quickly.”

Newcastle’s next outing will see them face the reigning champions of Europe when taking in a trip to Chelsea on Sunday.

