Bruno Fernandes reveals why he thanked Ronaldo after making Man Utd move

The Portuguese has admitted he is eager to follow in the footsteps of a five-time Ballon d'Or winner after moving to Old Trafford from Sporting

Bruno Fernandes says Cristiano Ronaldo's success at made him "dream" of joining the club and has revaled he thanked his international team-mate for the kind words he said about him following his move to Old Trafford.

Ronaldo left to join United back in 2003 and went on to establish himself as one of the finest players to ever grace the Premier League.

The Portuguese helped the Red Devils win three league titles and the , earning the first Ballon d'Or of his career in the process, before completing a transfer to in 2009.

Fernandes has been handed the opportunity to tread the same path as his compatriot after swapping Jose Alvalade Stadium for Old Trafford in a €55 million (£46m/$60m) deal on January 30.

The 25-year-old has reiterated that Ronaldo was the inspiration behind his move to Manchester, as he told Sky Sports: "I'm a Cristiano Ronaldo fan and he's a player I've always followed.

"When Cristiano burst on to the scene here in Manchester, he spent a good chunk of his early career here and enjoyed so much success.

"That's why it was a dream of mine to play for Manchester United and I'm very pleased to be here because it's a childhood dream come true.

"I think any player who joins Manchester United wants to win everything; I want to win every competition that Manchester United compete in.

"I'm an ambitious player who wants success and I want to win every game in every competition we're in."

Fernandes added on thanking Ronaldo for a glowing "reference" shortly after his arrival at the Theatre of Dreams: "I didn't speak to [Ronaldo] before coming but did after my arrival.

"I know some people asked Cristiano what he thought of me and what I was like as a player and a person.

"I know he spoke highly of me and gave me a good reference, so I sent him a message after to thank him for his kind words."

Fernandes has already featured in three matches for the Red Devils, most notably playing a key role during a 2-0 victory over at Stamford Bridge.

The Portugal international will be expected to inject a creative spark into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting XI for the foreseeable future and he is determined to keep improving in order to fulfil his immense potential.

"I'm a person who demands a lot from myself and always want more and to do better," said Fernandes.

"That's why, regardless of the transfer fee, I wanted to keep improving and be a better player."

Next up for United is a home fixture against on Sunday, which comes four days before a round-of-32 second-leg showdown against .