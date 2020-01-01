Bruno Fernandes: Cristiano Ronaldo ignited my love for Man Utd

Seeing a fellow countryman play for the Red Devils made the mercurial playmaker, who arrived from Sporting CP on Thursday, a fan of the club

New signing Bruno Fernandes said he has been in love with the club since watching Cristiano Ronaldo play for the Red Devils.

United completed the signing of Sporting CP midfielder Fernandes on Thursday for an initial fee of £46.5million (€55m), with up to £21.1m (€25m) to follow in add-ons.

The 25-year-old, a team-mate of Ronaldo in the set-up, signed a five-and-a-half-year contract at Old Trafford, with the club retaining an option to extend the deal for a further season.

After impressing at in his debut season in 2002-03, Ronaldo earned a move to United and won three Premier League titles, the and the Club World Cup before joining in 2009 for what was then a world-record fee.

Fernandes now has the opportunity to follow in his compatriot's footsteps, and already has his sights set on major trophies at Old Trafford.

"My love of Manchester United really started when I used to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play and ever since then I have been a big fan of this great club," Fernandes said in a club statement.

"For me to now play for Manchester United feels incredible, I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies.

"I want to thank Sporting for everything they have done for me. It is surreal to hear the nice words that have been said about me from players that used to play for this team.

"A massive thank you to Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] and everyone at Manchester United for the trust they have shown in me and I can't wait to start to repay that on the pitch."

Fernandes took his first steps in professional football with Italian side Novara, before moving onto unspectacular spells with and .

However, the creative midfielder hit new heights with Sporting, contributing 63 goals and 52 assists in 137 appearances for the club.

Fernandes twice won the Taca da Liga and lifted the Taca de Portugal with Sporting.

He was also a member of the Portugal squad that won the inaugural Nations League last year.