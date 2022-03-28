Broos: South Africa can solve scoring problem by gaining confidence

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has addressed his side's scoring problem ahead of their international friendly against France on Tuesday night.

Bafana Bafana were very wasteful in front of goal during their friendly against Guinea on Friday and the encounter which was played in Belgium ended in a 0-0 draw.

The 1996 African champions had nine shots on target out of 19 attempts, but they failed to hit the back of the net against the National Elephants.

Broos attributed Bafana's scoring problem to the lack of a reliable goalscorer for the national team and he also feels his players have no confidence in front of goal.

"We know that we don't have a top scorer in South Africa – one guy who only needs one chance to score," Broos told Safa media.

"So there is a bit of a lack but again, it's something to do with confidence. The day we start scoring, that problem will be solved."

Percy Tau has been Bafana's main source of goals in the last few years, but the Al Ahly star withdrew from the current national team squad due to injury.

Broos indicated that they will continue to work on player confidence in front of goal in order to improve their finishing.

"Last week we had exercises in finishing but even there, in training, we saw that sometimes things that should have been goals were not goals," the Belgian mentor added.

"This is up to the players because I can't change. We can give them exercises, we can give them confidence but at the end of the day it is the players that have to score."

France, who are the reigning world champions, will host Bafana at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve d'Ascq.