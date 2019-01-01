Britt Assombalonga scores 15th goal of the season as Middlesbrough edge Reading

The Congo DR international scored the decisive goal to help the Smoggies return to winning ways

Britt Assombalonga scored his 15th goal of the season as defeated Reading 2-1 in a Championship game on Saturday.

After their loss to , the international played a significant role to help his side bounce back from the setback.

The Smoggies started the game unimpressively after Danny Loader put Reading in front with his 11th-minute strike.

Lewis Wing then ignited the comeback win with his 31st-minute effort and Assombalonga scored the winning goal from the penalty spot eight minutes later.

Assombalonga featured for 86 minutes before he was substituted for Jordan Hugill, while international John Obi Mikel was on parade for the duration of the game.

The victory bolsters Middlesbrough’s promotion playoff hope as they are seventh on the table.

Assombalonga will hope to help Congo DR to the knockout stage of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nation, scheduled for June and July.

‎The are in Group A along with the host nation as well as Zimbabwe and .