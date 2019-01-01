'Bring it on!' - Man Utd's Lindelof relishing showdown with Mbappe

The Paris Saint-Germain striker is one of the planet's top talents but the Old Trafford defender is up for the challenge of shackling him

Manchester United's Victor Lindelof says he is relishing the prospect of trying to shut out young Paris Saint-Germain sensation Kylian Mbappe on Wednesday night.

The 20-year-old forward was devastating in the first leg of the team's last-16 tie at Old Trafford three weeks ago.

He scored and gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men numerous problems as the French champions built a 2-0 lead ahead of the Parc des Princes return.

The former star has emerged as one of the top talents on the world stage and centre-back Lindelof is well aware of the threat he poses.

But the Swede, who has enjoyed his best form in two seasons at United under Solskjaer in recent months, told MUTV: "I’m looking forward to it and hopefully I can stop him from scoring.

“He’s a world-class player. I think everyone knows his quality. He’s shown the world what a great player he is.

"You always want to play against the best and he is certainly one of the best.

“These are the kind of games you want to play. These are the kind of games you dream about when you are younger, to go out and play the big games, and this is a big game, so I’m really looking forward to it.“

Injury-hit United go into the clash as underdogs but Lindelof is not writing off their hopes of progressing to the quarter-finals.

“We’re , so anything is possible," he added. "Of course, it is going to be a tough game but we’re coming here to win the game and go through.

“Anything can happen and we know that, so if we can get an early goal things could look good.”

And he says the teenage academy graduates drafted in to deal with United's injury crisis should enjoy the experience.

Article continues below

“I’m only 24, so I can’t say that I feel old,” said Lindelof. “But there some very good young players here and it’s a good experience for them.

“I think they are very happy to be here and travel with us and, of course, as a young player you always want to be with the first team and especially to experience the Champions League so I think they are very happy."

Kick-off at Parc des Princes is 20:00 GMT.